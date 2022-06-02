Seth Macfarlane Drops New Details on Peacock’s Ted Series

Seth Macfarlane recently sat down in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and discussed the current project he is working on — Peacock’s Ted TV series.

The Ted TV series is said to be a prequel to the movies in which we see a younger version of the two best friends Ted and John. The show will take place in 1993 living outside of Boston with John and his family. Macfarlane details the opening premise of the show pretty nicely, check it out in detail down below:

“Ted, which is taking up a lot of my time right now, is a prequel, taking place in 1993,” said MacFarlane. “It centers around the period pretty shortly after Ted became kind of washed up, and he’s now living outside Boston with John and his family, and he’s forced to kind of make his way through high school. So it’s a piece of Ted’s life in between what you saw in the opening titles of the movie and in the opening montage, and where we find him with Mark Wahlberg that’s a part of that story we haven’t told yet.”

However, Macfarlane stated that he has been putting all his time into the show, but is not completely sure what the fans have expected for the show. Ted 2 was released back in 2015 so the franchise is slightly getting dated, but Mcfarlane notes that it’s fun to map out the show as there is a lot they can work with. In addition, Peacock has given them full reign on developing the show with no holds barred; and if you know Ted, then that’s good!

Lastly, Macfarlane announced that Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), and Scott Grimes (The Orville) will be joining that cast. And behind the scenes, Modern Family’s Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh will join MacFarlane as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers.

There is no set release date for the Ted TV series

