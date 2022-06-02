EA Officially Titles Dragon Age 4 Dreadwolf, Story Details Released

EA has officially released the title for the next adventure across the lands of Thedas—Dragon Age: Dreadwolf!

Earlier today reports started to surface across the internet stating that EA planned to reveal the title of the upcoming Dragon Age game, and it seemed like they were true. EA and Bioware took to their blog to detail a little news about the highly anticipated game.

The developers talk a little bit about Dreadwolf and what fans of the series can expect to see in the upcoming RPG, check out some highlights from the blog post down below:

Who is the Dread Wolf?

Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.

Whether you’re new to Dragon Age™ stories or you’ve experienced them all, using Solas’s namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go. But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If you’re new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. He’ll properly introduce himself when the time is right

Bioware reassures fans that they are hard at work on Dragon Age 4: Dreadwolf and while it’s still aways out, they hope that they have sparked some intrigue into the fan base about the story of the upcoming game. We should expect to hear more news about the game as we get closer to the release which is currently aimed for next year.

Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news for Dragon Age 4: Dreadwolf. Are you excited about the fourth entry in the series? Let us know in the comments below!

