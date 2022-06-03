Outer Banks Season 3 Predictions From The Fans That Could Happen

The famous Outer Banks TV show was renewed in December 2021, which triggered much hype in its fandom. Fans have put together many rumors and predictions for season 3, some of which could realistically happen. In the following, we will be going over a lot of those.

Kiara and JJ Will Finally Be Together

The rule of “no macking on another pogue” has been broken many times now, considering Kiara has already shared a kiss with John B. in season 1 but also had a short relationship with Pope in season 2. However, many of us cannot ignore the romantic intense between JJ and Kiara. How could we?

Showrunner Josh Pate told Entertainment Weekly, “teen romance and teen soap are a big part of the show. We wanted to explore the Ki-Pope relationship but obviously, we’re aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Ki. We wanted to tease that for the third season.”

So there’s a big chance we finally get to see a romantic relationship between these two after two seasons.

Rafe Cameron Will Either Get A Redemption Arc Or Will Go Looking For Sarah

Many of us don’t know how to feel about Rafe. Between his not-so-good decisions and constantly seeking his father’s approval, many of us could relate, but at the same time, this character needs some serious redemption before it is too late. Rafe has crossed many of the Pogues throughout our journey with them, but especially Sarah, going as far as almost drowning her, and also shooting her when he was aiming for John B in “Prayers” in season 2.

Having already hurt and even gotten people killed, he is not helping his family become back to what they once were, and honestly, it is probably too late for that. Although, it is very doubtful that Sarah will want anything to do with her family after everything that’s happened so far. But could Rafe find Sarah and beg forgiveness in season 3? Would Sarah even forgive them so she can move on and heal?

Pope Will Find A New Love Interest

Pope and Kiara as mentioned above, explored a relationship together in season 2 after a passionate kiss at the end of season 1. And yes, they sleep together in season 2. But Kiara later ended things and they decided to remain friends.

After the last episode of Outer Banks season 2, we saw Pope showing interest in Cleo.

The Pogues Need To Have Some Success

After going after treasure after treasure, the Pogues haven’t had any success in their hunts. The first treasure being the four-hundred-million in gold and then the second was Pope’s birthright, both being taken by Sarah’s family. It is unfortunate that the Pogue’s haven’t seemed to have anything go right for them, but also, would we have a show if it did?

Fans are hoping to see the Pogues be successful in the following season 3.

The Mythical Shroud Could be John B.’s Bandana Limbrey Is Looking For.

As we saw in season 2, Carla Limbrey is searching for a mythical healing shroud, which is apparently rumored to be hidden in the Cross of Santo Domingo, which was Pope’s birthright.

However, many fans believe that the healing shroud is actually John B.’s bandana, which his father Big John gave to him. There are many times throughout the series so far when someone was hurt, John B. uses his bandana to wrap

Sarah Will Rescue Sister Wheezie From Her Family

It is obvious that Sarah and Wheeize’s family is damaged but we all know how Sarah feels about her little sister. Especially throughout the past two seasons, we see how much she and her little sister have a bond. As mentioned by other writers and fans, it is shocking that Sarah didn’t try to bring Wheezie with her when escaping the ship in season 2.

