Microsoft’s Latest Free Play Days Offers the Warhammer Series

Microsoft has announced a new batch of titles for this week’s Free Play Days, one which focuses heavily on the Warhammer series.

Announced first on the Xbox Wire, Gold and Gamepass members will be able to download Warhammer: Chaosbane, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus as a part of this week’s Free Play Days. Members will be able to play from Thursday, June 2 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Microsoft also details that if those participating in the free weekend like what they played, purchases of any of these titles can be made at a discounted price point. Players will also be happy to hear that all the progress in-game, including achievements, will be transferred over to the main purchase. Check out the new price points down below.

Warhammer: Chaosbane

In related news, Microsoft has announced June’s Games with Gold titles, a lineup that consists of nearly $90 in value and over 2400 achievements in gamerscore. The new titles consist of a total of four games, including Aven Colony, Project highrise: Architect’s Edition, Super Meat Boy, and Raskulls. This month’s title features a wide variety of genres and platforms thanks to the nifty backward compatibility feature. It has also been announced that Microsoft is set to add a new batch of titles to Xbox Game Pass in the month of June, with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey headlining the wave.

Are you going to be playing these titles for free this weekend? Let us know in the comment section down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source