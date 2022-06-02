Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Latest Trailer Showcases Johnny Joestar

Bandai Namco has been releasing character trailers for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R all week long and today they continue the streak with Johhny Joestar.

The trailer is in the same format as the other character trailers; it’s about a minute long, showcases our titular character, and has a new map on display. Fighting game fans and Jojo anime fans will definitely want to keep their eye on this title as it looks like a ton of fun and we only just getting a glimpse of the game! The release of the game is set to release in early September, so expect to see a ton of juicy gameplay footage before then!

Check out the new trailer down below:

Riding in from Steel Ball Run, Johnny Joestar and his horse, Slow Dancer, are coming to #JJASBR! Who is ready to go wild with Stand and Spin abilities in battle?

As I mentioned above, Bandai Namco has been releasing character trailers all week long for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Earlier this week we saw trailers for two of the fan-favorite characters in the series — Jonathan Joestar and Dio. If you want to check out their trailers, click here!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 1st, 2022. Are you excited fr the upcoming fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source