Madden NFL 23 Reveal Trailer Showcases Ultra-Realistic Gameplay Mechanics Through New FieldSense System￼

As promised, EA has unveiled Madden NFL 23 with a brand new reveal trailer, promoting it as the most realistic football simulator entry to date. Check out the reveal trailer down below:

“Furthering John Madden’s vision of sharing “real” football, FieldSENSE provides the foundation for consistent ultra-realistic gameplay and equips players with more control at every position on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

The new trailer, clocking in just at 1:20 long, showcases what seems to be a remolded entry with a number of new gameplay mechanics. First up, EA has been promoting the term FieldSense when it comes to the new trailer, and players can expect it to be a brand new way of controlling players on the field. Furthermore, this new core mechanic will allow players to have a new sense of control over every position on the field. Within this system, there are several new divisions of changes that break into four new mechanics; hit everything, skill-based passing, 360° Cuts, and WR vs. DB Battles. This all-new mechanic will revamp the way the gameplay feels and players will be happy to find out that user control is at an all-time priority.

Alongside new gameplay mechanics, there are also new gameplay modes in the upcoming Madden NFL 23 including the long-awaited revamped Franchise mode, Face of the Franchise: The League, and Madden Ultimate Team. Yesterday, saw the reveal of John Madden as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 23, today fans of the franchise will be delighted to find out all the new changes heading to this year’s entry. What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

Madden NFL 23 is available worldwide on August 19, 2022, on PlayStation and Xbox Platforms.

