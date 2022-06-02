Are Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Themes Tied To Their Legendary Pokemon?

Check out the box art for Pokémon #ScarletViolet, featuring the new Legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon! Which will you choose?https://t.co/laitLpl2OC pic.twitter.com/wuPmHmbZuP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 1, 2022

Yesterday was a big day for Pokemon fans. First, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got a new trailer that provided a deeper look at the game, its release date, and more. Then, it was revealed that Toby Fox himself was going to be making music for the title! So yeah, a great day for Pokemon fans. But, per usual, fans want more, and specifically they want to see just how much they can infer about things in the game based on what we see in the trailer. And that includes looking at the legendary Pokemon and seeing what we can infer.

And that’s where things get interesting. Because these two legendary Pokemon seem to point to a potential theme for the games as a whole. You see, there are two Pokemon professors in this game (that have already gotten a LOT of fan art…one in particular if you want to guess which…), and their names seemed to be tied to a theme of time.

Professor Sada’s name is derived from “Pasada,” the Spanish word for past, while Professor Turo is named after “Futuro,” the Spanish word for future. Very intriguing, but not exactly definitive, right? Except, when you look at the names of the two legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon, you get the same thing.

The former is taken from the Spanish word for “Ancient”, and then the latter is taken from another Spanish word for future. Doing something once is one thing, but twice? That’s a pattern.

There’s another way of looking at this though, and that’s by looking at the legendary Pokemon themselves. Koraidon looks like an ancient dinosaur or lizard. But then, Miraidon has jet engines on its legs and has a more futuristic look to it overall.

So, how will this affect the game as a whole? But we’ll find out when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18th!

Source: ComicBook.com