Fantastic Four Film Seeking “Big Name” Director In New Search?

Some late night FANTASTIC FOUR directing search updates: 1. While it’s easily Marvel’s top ODA, one source says don’t expect it to be filled anytime soon as they are not even close to cutting down long list of candidates, “I’d be shocked if a choice is made before labor day.” — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) June 2, 2022

While the DCEU may seem to be on the rocks at the moment as they don’t really know what they’re doing at one point in time or another, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very much “in tune” with what they are going for and are shooting for the stars in the best of ways. Their Disney+ lineup is growing and will soon launch another series in Ms. Marvel, their movies are highly anticipated like with Thor Love and Thunder (out in July), and they have more in the pipeline.

But, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t some struggles within the MCU. Black Panther Wakanda Forever for example had many delays in its production due to on set issues, and many are still wondering how that film will turn out. And then, there’s Fantastic Four. This film was one of the most important things that Disney was getting (also see: getting back) for Marvel Studios after acquiring 21st Century Fox. That and X-Men of course.

And at first, Jon Watts (who directed the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy) was attached to the film, which had everyone excited. But now, that’s no longer happening (though he’s directing Star Wars if you didn’t hear…) and so a new director needs to be found. But when they are found is a very good question.

As you can see above, an insider is saying that Marvel Studios is casing a wide net to try and get a new director, and they are hoping to grab a “big name” if possible. Especially because that’ll help studio head Kevin Fiege.

One source close to process noted in the tweet thread above, “Kevin doesn’t want oversee entire shoot and after not having to worry about that with Raimi, he is very game to same outcome with this shoot.”

The longer this search takes, the longer it takes until the Fantastic Four film is made, so for many fans, they’re no doubt wanting this to get wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Source: Twitter