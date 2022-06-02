Ms. Marvel Star Talks Her Connection To Kamala Khan, Kevin Fiege, and More!

When it comes to comic book properties being adapted for live action, you often have to wonder just how “connected’ the actors playing these comic characters are to the role. Well, we can tell you that while some may not see this is a “worthy thing” at times, that’s not the case with the star of Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani. Who in a new interview reveals just how connected she is to the character.

This included when she first read Ms. Marvel #19 back when it came out in stores:

“I’m like, ‘OK, who’s this brown girl now?'” Vellani revealed. “It just blew my mind that a superhero comic was showcasing Eid [the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan].”

She went on:

“She was my total comfort character,” Vellani revealed. “She felt so much like me, and a lot of that comes from not just her background and ethnicity but because she’s such a fan of the Marvel universe, too.”

Vellani was so in love with Kamala Khan that one time for Halloween, she dressed up as the character…and people thought she was The Flash…odd.

Regardless, she went on to talk about who she loved the most in the world, and one name stands out in particular:

“My favorite people on the planet are Robert Downey Jr., Billy Joel and Kevin Feige,” Vellani said. “The day [Feige] came to set, I fully froze. He was trying to talk to me, and I stared at him until he left, and then I went back to my trailer and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried before. That was the most cathartic feeling ever.”

Indeed, and then another MCU star reached out to offer advice and help, Chriss Pratt:

“He made himself so available for any help I would need in the future, so I shot him an email asking about press and stuff and he sent me this juggernaut of an email with so much advice and what’s gotten him through this,” Vellani added.

So yeah, Vellani is “part of the family” now and it’ll make it more exciting when the series with her arrives on June 8th.

Source: THR