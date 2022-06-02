Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Getting Demo Soon?

Now that the month of June is here, there’s a lot of cool titles that are going to be coming out this month. Especially for the Nintendo Switch, who has a major 1st party title release coming via Mario Strikers Battle League, as well as a 1st party franchise being taken on by a 3rd party developer via Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes. On that latter front, this is the second attempt at making a Fire Emblem Warriors title, and many are hoping that it’s as good as Age of Calamity was for Hyrule Warriors 2nd attempt.

There’s a lot to be hopeful for on that front, not the least of which is that like Age of Calamity, Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes is taking a more “refined approach” this time around by making a alternate universe path for the beloved Fire Emblem Three Houses title, which sold very well on Switch. Furthermore, there have been a series of character trailers that have gotten people excited to play as their favorite character from the Three Houses.

As if that’s not enough, if you look at the Three Hopes page on the Nintendo Store, you’ll notice that there is a link to “Download Demo”. While Nintendo has not officially said that a demo was coming out, the link really is there. And there is reason to believe that this is for real because Nintendo has done a lot of demos in the past to help people get into the game for free, and then if they like it, they’d just buy the main title and continue from where they left off.

Given the very action-oriented nature of Three Hopes, a demo of the first level or so could very much entice people to buy the main game when it arrives on June 24th.

Source: Nintendo