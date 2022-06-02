Are We Getting A Dragon Age 4 Announcement Today?

It’s safe to say that fans of the Dragon Age franchise have been longing for some news or updates on the state of things over at Dragon Age 4 for quite some time. It’s been suggested that the fourth instalment of the much-loved RPG franchise is planned for release at some point in 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X and Series X and PlayStation 5. That’s based on information gathered about the game’s current stage of development in GamesRadar back in February.

However, a new tweet just shared by reliable industry insider Tom Henderson appears to suggest that there may be an announcement about Dragon Age 4 coming later today. In a series of deliberately cryptic tweets, Henderson teased the name of the possible reveal using some less than subtle gifs.

pic.twitter.com/QEnO4o8I2X — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 2, 2022 For those still not really picking up the thread of the message, Henderson then clarified his code by suggesting that users put together the words that the gifs suggested in order to decipher the teaser.

I hate teasing… But have to sometimes lol.



Combine the GIF's. Don't expect anything "huge" per se, but an announcement is nEAring. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 2, 2022

So we have an image of a dragon, then Matt Damon showing his age, then the capitalisation of ‘EA’ in the final tweet. Realistically, stringing together the words ‘dragon age EA’ is kind of giving us a hefty clue that we’re getting some kind of update. Understandably, Reddit and Twitter are packed with speculation, but most seem convinced that this could be the reveal of a trailer or potentially, a release date for the game.

The announcement, whatever it may be, is apparently going to happen at 19.00 CET, which works out as being 5 PM GMT, 10 AM PDT, and 1 PM EDT, so there’s not too much longer to wait to find out.

There’s been some behind the scenes looks at Dragon Age 4 already thanks to BioWare sharing a blog post back in February detailing where the team were currently at in the production cycle, as well as promising more updates in the form of blogs and social content throughout this year. Whether this new social content coincides with today’s possible announcement, we’ll just have to wait and see, but either way, it’s potentially an exciting afternoon ahead for those looking forward to Dragon Age 4 updates.

Source