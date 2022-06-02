Warhammer 40K: Darktide Pre-Orders Launch Alongside New Cinematic

In further news from the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Fatshark Games has shared some updates on its upcoming 4-player co-op game Warhammer 40K: Darktide. As part of the annual Warhammer festival Skulls, the studio shared a brand new cinematic trailer for their latest Warhammer co-op FPS title, as well as revealing that players can now pre-order the game on Steam and on the Microsoft Store ahead of its planned release date of September 13th.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide promises to be a brand new Warhammer experience. It follows up on Fatshark’s hugely successful Warhammer: Vermintide franchise, and sees players stepping into the hive-like city of Tertium. Together with up to three others, players can embark on an intense 4-player co-op campaign against hordes of monstrous enemies. You can check out the new cinematic trailer right here to get a feel for the chaos that awaits you in Tertium.

In Warhammer 40K: Darktide, players will be able to customise their character and choose from one of four unique classes to suit their playstyle, although combat is geared somewhat more towards ranged playstyles than the melee combat that players may be used to in Warhammer: Vermintide.

It seems as though we may get further updates on the development of Warhammer 40K: Darktide in the coming days. According to Martin Wahlund, Fatshark’s CEO, today is just the start of an exciting time for the studio.

Being part of Skulls is always amazing, but premiering our new trailer to this massive audience of Warhammer fans and gamers today is truly special. The pre-order kicks off an exciting week that will have more amazing Darktide-related surprises in store. Martin Wahlund, CEO, Fatshark

With pre-orders available now, Warhammer 40K: Darktide is expected to launch on September 13th. It will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, as well as launching on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Source