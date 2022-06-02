Final Fantasy VII Remake Is No Longer A Console Exclusive

Final Fantasy VII Remake launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in April 2020, with a PlayStation 5 version bundled with the Intergrade side-story arriving a year later in June 2021. Although Final Fantasy VII Remake and its Intergrade expansion have since been ported to PC via the Epic Games Store, Xbox fans have been left in the dark. However, it appears that the console exclusivity branding for FF7 Remake has been removed from its PlayStation store pages. Additionally, the game no longer appears in the dedicated console exclusive section that Sony features on its storefront.

This is just in time for the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that is scheduled to take place on June 12 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. Xbox events have established themselves as an excellent marketing tool for developers of all shapes and sizes, so there’s every possibility for Square Enix to unveil an Xbox version of FF7 Remake. Furthermore, there might be a chance that FF7 Remake arrives on Xbox Game Pass on day one, which isn’t an unprecedented thought considering Square’s relationship with Microsoft’s subscription service.

The Final Fantasy series will also be celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and Square Enix has already begun to tease some upcoming announcements. According to industry analyst, David Gibson, the Japanese company is planning on revealing more information on Final Fantasy XVI. It’s also rumored that FF7 Remake Part II will be officially announced soon, but that is currently up for speculation.

Hopefully, Xbox fans will finally be able to play one of the best games of 2020 in the near future.

