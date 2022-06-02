Warhammer 40K: Boltgun Releases In 2023 On PC And Consoles

Fans of the Warhammer 40,000 universe have certainly had a lot to digest over the last day or so, with announcements and reveals coming left right and centre thanks to Games Workshop’s Skulls Showcase. One of the games announced as being in development from Auroch Digital and Focus Entertainment is Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, a new retro-inspired first-person shooter game which promises to give players a hardcore, fast-paced experience with a unique 90’s vibe.

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun sees players stepping into the shoes of a Space Marine as they undertake a perilous and pretty gory battle across the galaxy, taking on the armies of Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos they’ll encounter along the way. The game is said to take inspiration from the classic FPS gameplay, style and visuals of some of gaming’s favourite ‘90s retro shooters, and will appeal to players from across the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Check out the reveal trailer right here.

Dessil Basmadjian, Chief Creative Officer at Focus Entertainment, gave this update on the upcoming shooter title via a press release.

We are delighted to be working on this fast-paced indie FPS alongside the talented Auroch Digital studio and our long-standing partner Games Workshop. We are excited by Boltgun’s skillful combination of iconic ‘90s style, the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and thrilling gameplay that is sure to delight all kinds of players. Dessil Basmadjian, Chief Creative Officer, Focus Entertainment

While there’s no confirmed date for the release of the game, it seems that work has been going on behind the scenes on this FPS title for at least the past four years, according to Auroch Digital’s Operations Director.

Auroch Digital is proud to be working with Games Workshop again and Focus Entertainment on Boltgun. As a team of massive Warhammer 40,000 fans, this game has been brewing since 2018, and we’re so excited we can FINALLY shout about it from the rooftops! We can’t wait for players to get their hands on it and to see their reactions. Nina Adams, Operations Director, Auroch Digital

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun will be released at some point in 2023 and will be available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source – PR