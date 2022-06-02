Second Map For Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Apparently Underway

Not long since the reveal of the first planned map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the same reliably industry source has revealed that a second map is in the works for the upcoming battle royale sequel. Towards the end of May it was revealed by Tom Henderson in Exputer that the first fully detailed map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 had leaked online. He even managed to share a diagram of what the planned first map looks like, which included points of interest and the reveal of a planned swimming mechanic, as the map is pretty much island-based.

Now it seems as though Henderson has managed to find out about a second map for Warzone 2, which, according to his latest report in Exputer, is likely to be released at some point after the launch of Call of Duty Warzone: 2, rather than at the same time. It’s most likely, according to the assumptions made in Exputer, that this second map could be released around a year after the first map’s release, in “year two” of the game’s cycle, which means that players may get to see it around December 2023. The base game is currently scheduled to be released at the same time as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in October this year.

In addition to speculation about release dates, the report reveals that the second map, while currently in development, is suggested to be around the same size as Warzone’s Rebirth Island. Warzone 2 will be bringing plenty of content into the mix with it’s first map, so fans should be pretty busy for the game’s first year post-launch anyway.

It looks like there’s definitely a lot to look forward to if you’re a Call of Duty player. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is planned for release on October 28th and is set to be revealed in full very soon, on June 8th.

Source