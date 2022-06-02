Josh Sawyer Teases Obsidian Reveal For June 12th

We might be getting to see some interesting news out of Obsidian pretty soon. The internet is aflame with speculation about what could be revealed at the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase as it is, and now it seems that Obsidian’s Studio Design Director Josh Sawyer is looking to pour a little more fuel on the fire.

In a tweet shared earlier, Sawyer teased a possible appearance with a cryptic retweet about saving the date for the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which takes place on June 12th. Naturally, the reactions to this have ranged from unbridled, random excitement to genuine speculation about the potential new IP Sawyer could be planning to unveil.

That new IP seems likely to be Pentiment, a new medieval-themed murder-mystery RPG that was detailed back in November last year thanks to some insider info courtesy of Windows Central. According to their info, Pentiment was first revealed by Jeff Grubb on his Grubbsnax show, who explained that the “indie-style” RPG from Obsidian was being headed up by Sawyer and a small team of around 12 developers from the studio. The game is expected to take inspiration from games like Disco Elysium in its 16th-century investigative mystery premise. According to the info gleaned by Windows Central, Pentiment will more likely take a narrative-based RPG route as opposed to a combat-heavy style of adventure, but of course, we’ll have to wait and see when the game is ready.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see the first glimpse or even a possible release date for Pentiment from Sawyer’s team during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It certainly seems as though he’s got something he wants to share with us, anyway. Along with further updates for Grounded, and of course the expected reveal of Avowed, there’s clearly lots to come from Obsidian Entertainment this year. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any further hints ahead of the Showcase itself on June 12th.

