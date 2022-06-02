State Of The DCEU Still In Flux?

The DCEU was meant to be the DC Comics response to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while many felt that it got off strong enough thanks to Man Of Steel, everything soon fell off the rails when Warner Bros repeatedly and consistently started to interview with Zack Snyder’s vision for their universe, and soon things fell into chaos and disarray.

Planned movies like Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps were never made (though the later is apparently going to be an HBO Max show now), Snyder left (but got the Snyder Cut thanks to fan support), and over time, the hypocrisy of what Warner Bros did was shown. The merger of Warner Bros Discovery was meant to bring new things, but a new report states that things are still in flux. Including who is going to run the DCEU going forward.

Co-chairmans Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are one part of the new structure, but the head of DC Films currently, Walter Hamada (who was tied to many of the controversies mentioned before) still has his position in flux. He might stay on, or he might be replaced its hard to say.

And because of that, everything going forward with their movies…is up in the air.

“If anything they’ll go back to individual movies unless De Luca has some plan,” a DC insider says in the report. “They need to get a f-ing Superman movie off the ground, and if the plan is a shared universe, a [Henry] Cavill-led Superman needs to be the focal point… [They] should scratch every Superman project in development and start fresh with Cavill.”

Many fans are hoping to get a release of the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad as well as bringing back the Snyderverse to finish the story that was meant to be told. But what Warner Bros Discovery does at this point is honestly known only to them.

Source: ComicBook.com