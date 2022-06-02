Jensen Ackles As Soldier Boy Is No Steve Rogers

Fangirls and boys all over know the excitement of Jensen Ackles playing Soldier Boy, a character we learned about from Mr. Edgar in season 2 of The Boys, unless you are a reader of the comics. Soldier Boys was one of the soldiers who (apparently) was a recipient of Compound V during World War II. Soldier Boy was fighting on the Allied Side, unlike Stormfront.

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is Taking Us By Storm

Over the Memorial Day weekend, a new trailer promo dropped featuring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Even though this hero takes after Captain America’s looks, he differently doesn’t take after Steve Rogars’ ‘language’ rule. Instead, in this video drop, there’s a bunch of potty mouth from the hero, which is something we really haven’t heard from Jensen Ackles. In his role in Supernatural as Dean Winchester, his character was supposed to cuss, but with it being a CW show, it was impossible to include.

Below is the video that dropped over the weekend, this video reminds many of us of the Captain America videos we saw in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

To continue our Soldier Boy content, we have a video that was released on Twitter of an almost blooper-type video of Soldier Boy behind the scenes of this video…saying some words that our fellow MCU Steve Rogers wouldn’t approve of.

Soldier Boy is definitely not a Steve Rogers, but he is the look-alike Vought version of Captain America. The Boys season 3 will be available on streaming on Prime Video on June 3rd.

Source.