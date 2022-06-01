Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Signs on Will Arnett to Voice Sweet Tooth

Image Source: Variety

With the Twisted Metal series getting closer to the start of production, the studio is beginning to finalize its talents of actors and actresses.

In a report from Variety, it has been announced that the proclaimed voice actor, Will Arnett has been signed on to voice the main character (Sweet Tooth) in the upcoming Twisted Metal series from Peacock. Arnett joins some pretty good company as Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church are all set for the series. Will Arnett is known for his voice acting roles, as he played the titular character from Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, amongst his hilarious portrayal of the caped crusader in the LEGO Batman film. Over the years, Arnett has built quite the resume of hilarious roles through his voice acting gigs, it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table with his portrayal of Sweet Tooth.

The adaptation was announced earlier this year and has gone sort of quiet since then. There has been plenty of talks about bringing this show to life, so let’s hope this is the time we see it come to fruition. Learn more about the initial announcement of the series right here!

Twisted Metal is currently getting a reboot over at PlayStation as well with developer Firesprite Studio leading the way. There is currently no news about when or what the reboot will consist of, but fans of the original game should definitely keep their eyes peeled. Stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest updates for both the upcoming Twisted Metal reboot game and TV series!

Source