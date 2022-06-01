Sony Promises New Look at Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain During State of Play

What other games do you hope to see at Sony's State of Play?

Sony will be holding a State of Play event tomorrow Thursday, June 2nd at 3:00 PM PST/ 6:00 PM EST. Viewers should expect to see news for the PS5 and its upcoming game releases as well as a look into the upcoming VR headset — PSVR 2.

Today, the official PlayStation Twitter account noted that we will indeed be seeing a new look into the highly anticipated Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain tomorrow. The tweet teases a little bit of the game in action as we can see the massive scale of a Tall Neck from the ground-level view. The game will definitely push the boundary into virtual reality, but at this point, we have heard very little news about PSVR. Perhaps tomorrow we will learn about the upcoming VR device in more detail.

Check out the official tweet down below:

Tomorrow: Get a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain for #PSVR2 during State of Play.



The show kicks off at 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 11pm BST: https://t.co/3lqi9H2KNx pic.twitter.com/xUISEgI3xO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 1, 2022

In related news, Summerfest 2022 has been ramping up its anticipation for its fans. The show is said to be stacked and will be set up to be quite a special one to kick off the summer of exciting gaming announcements. It has been also revealed via Geoff Keighley’s Twitter account, that there will be over 30 different game developers at the show. The newfound showcase first emerged in 2020 after the collapse of E3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out our full article detailing Summerfest 2022’s arrival right here!

Sony’s State of the Play event is set to broadcast tomorrow Thursday, June 2nd at 3:00 PM PST/ 6:00 PM EST. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news coming out from the event!

