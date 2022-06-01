7 Minutes of New Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Reveals a Massive Open-World

In collaboration with IGN First, 7 minutes of brand new gameplay footage for the upcoming Sonic Frontiers has been released.

Check out the new footage down below:

“Enjoy this small preview of Sonic Frontiers, and tune into IGN all June long as Sonic Frontiers will be the IGN First cover story. Look forward to seeing everything from world-exclusive gameplay reveals to the first-ever hands-on impressions, to interviews with the game’s creators and more!”

The new gameplay footage provided by IGN First showcases an extensive look at what to expect from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. First, the open world looks huge, with massive amounts of space for players to explore new territories. More so, players will be able to traverse the lands by either running on feet or riding the nifty pipelines set up throughout the world to combo together move sets to collect rings. In addition, players also will be solving puzzles, as we see Sonic decoding a ground mechanism to advance to new lands; which seems to be a pivotal mechanic in the gameplay loop. Nonetheless, the new footage gives players a rundown of what to expect when it comes to the new Sonic Frontiers and this new 3D world sure looks promising.

New details for the upcoming Sonic Frontiers are scheduled to release all through June in collaboration with IGN First. With hands-on gameplay sessions and interviews with the developers set to go live, fans will be learning much about the new Sonic title in the coming weeks. Stay tuned right here at Gameranx for the latest information released about the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. What are your thoughts on this title? Let us know in the comments below.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to release in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source