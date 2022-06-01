Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Showcases Dio in Action

Now we get a look at Dio!

Bandai Namco has released another gameplay trailer for their highly anticipated fighting title — Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. This time around viewers will get to see another fan-favorite character in action, Dio!

Similar to yesterday’s trailer showcasing Jonathan Joestar, the minute-long gameplay trailer shows off Dio in all his glory. We see his fighting style, his special moves, and a look at a different map. Fans of the Jojo franchise should have a ton of this game especially due to the anime’s crazy and whacky style which should translate amazingly into the game.

Check out the brand new trailer down below:

Be a showstopper (and time stopper) with DIO in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R! And for those sticky situations…don’t forget your road roller is ready to help!

Bandai Namco has begun promoting Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R into full gear. As I mentioned earlier, yesterday the developers released another gameplay trailer, but it focused on Jonathan Joestar. If you happened to miss that trailer, you can check it out right here!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 1st, 2022. Are you excited fr the upcoming fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

