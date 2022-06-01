Pokemon Journeys Master Class Trainers Speak On Their Return!

Translations of all eight of the voice actor comments posted by @anipoke_PR earlier tonight 🧵 Rank 8: Satoshi (Rica Matsumoto) #anipoke pic.twitter.com/N3KSMWgdEx — Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) May 27, 2022

Pokemon Journeys has been on quite a journey in the current anime season. Ash and his new friends Goh and Chloe have been traveling the Pokemon world (that we know of) for many episodes and each have been doing their own journey in order to find their path in Pokemon life. In regards to Ash himself, he has been fighting in the World Coronation Series to try and prove that he’s one of the best in the Pokemon world. And he earned a big achievement when he was able to enter the Master Class.

These are the top 8 trainers around, and as we’ve broken down in the past, these are all legendary trainers, many of whom are the champs of the various Pokemon regions, including Ash as he’s the champion of Alola. So seeing these 8 clash in the upcoming battles is going to be a treat.

Furthering that treat if you will, the Japanese voice actors for all 8 of the master class have come forward to talk about their returns and what the returns mean for all of them. Considering some of these trainers haven’t been seen or heard from in a while, it’s nice to get their insights on things.

Given the amount of incredible trainer talent in the Master Class, it’s going to be very interesting to see who wins each battle, and how Ash fares. More than likely, he’ll be in the finals of the Master Class tournament where he’ll fight Leon, the overall Pokemon champion of the world. As that’s been teased since he first met Leon in Pokemon Journeys.

But his journey to get to him might just be as big a challenge as facing Leon himself! We’ll just have to wait and see how it all breaks down as the journey continues.

