Sony Announces June 2022’s Free PlayStation Plus Titles

Headlined by 2018’s God of War, Sony is putting together one of the best PlayStation Plus lineups in recent memories. The June 22 lineup will consist of a total of three titles, God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Beginning on June 7 until July 4, all three of these titles will be free to download, courtesy of being a PS Plus Member. Sony also reminds players that the last day to download May’s titles will be on Monday, June 6. The free titles for last month consisted of FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, Curse of the Dead Gods. Thanks to the PS Blog, down below readers can get a closer look at each of the free titles for the month of June.

God of War | PS4

Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest. This staggering reimagining of God of War combines all the hallmarks of the iconic series – epic boss fights, fluid combat, and breathtaking scale – and fuses them with a powerful and moving narrative that re-establishes Kratos’ world.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl:

Brawl it out as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles. With a power-packed cast of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance. With unique move sets and attacks inspired by their personalities, each character has an individual style of play enabling endless action for Nickelodeon’s legion of fans.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker:

The Naruto franchise goes 4 vs. 4, featuring team-based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously. Players cooperate as a team of four to compete against other teams online. Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are.

In related news, Microsoft has recently revealed their Games with Gold titles for the month of June which featured a number of different titles from previous consoles thanks to the nifty backward compatibility feature. Four titles with the value of t $84.96 and 2400 achievements to unlock, be sure to remember to download each of these free titles in the month of June.

