New Summer Game Fest 2022 Promo Video Heightens Anticipation for the Upcoming Show

With Summer Game Fest 2022 just around the corner, a new promotional video for the show has been released and showcases a slew of titles to be seen at the event.

Check out the new promotional video down below:

Welcome to #SummerGameFest month!



Here's our new promo video featuring the premiere of the new song "Will of the People" by @MUSE



Stay tuned for more news and updates as we get ready for the live show on Thursday, June 9! pic.twitter.com/t170vqbxoC — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) June 1, 2022

As mentioned above, the show is right around the corner, and what better way to heighten anticipation than to release a groovy new promotional video. Headlined by a new song debut from MUSE titled “Will of the People”, the video encapsulates exactly what to expect at the event. A complied look at several different titles to expect at the event highlights the new video. On June 2nd, Sony’s State of Play will premiere and showcase a slew of exciting announcements. June 9 will be the Summer Gamefest with Day of the Devs. June 10 will see Netflix Geeked Week. Last but not least, June 12 will see the highly anticipated newly formed collaboration of Microsoft and Bethesda.

The show is stacked and set up to be quite a special one to kick off the summer of exciting gaming announcements. It has been also revealed via Geoff Keighley’s Twitter account, that there will be over 30 different game developers at the show. The newfound showcase first emerged in 2020 after the collapse of E3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. E3 2021 came as a soft digital event, but was a smaller, digital-only event that functioned similarly to that of the format of Summer Games Fest. However, it didn’t make anywhere near as big as a splash as the latter.The show is set to be special and you surely wouldn’t want to miss it, be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news to come out of the show.

What are your thoughts on this new promo video? Let us know in the comments down below!

Source