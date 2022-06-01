John Madden Revealed as Cover Athlete for Upcoming Madden NFL 23

EA Games has revealed that the legendary John Madden will be the cover athlete for the upcoming title, Madden NFL 23.

Check out the reveal down below:

Revealed first on Twitter, it comes with great honor that EA is commemorating the life of the legendary NFL coach and historic commentator as this year’s cover athlete. The post reveals that more is in store and fans can expect to see the full reveal of Madden NFL 23 on June 2nd. More specifically, a timed premiere for the reveal trailer has been locked and loaded on EA’s official YouTube channel, where the premiere is set to go live on June 2nd, 10 AM.

This is in part because of the commemoration of the late and great John Madden when the legendary commentator died last December. It has been nearly 23 years since Madden has been the cover athlete and seeing him on the cover of Madden 23 feels right. EA will be honoring John Madden by having three alternate covers for the title all featuring the iconic face of one of the NFL’s best commentators.

Madden NFL 23 is set to launch this fall, with no exact release at the time of writing. Expect the latest entry in the long-running Madden series to launch on Playstation and Microsoft platforms.

