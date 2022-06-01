Guardians Of the Galaxy Calls Out Casting Scam

Okay this is disgusting. People should beware of companies like @Nine9dotCOM, ripping off people & taking advantage of their dreams. Once again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished shooting a month ago. https://t.co/zoKnJDvhlD pic.twitter.com/W9zUwJ9Uqz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 31, 2022

And now…for something a little bit different. You see, when it comes to movies, there are certain things that a lot of people would like to do with them. Some people would love to make movies themselves as a writer, director, or choreographer, and some people wouldn’t mind just being in the movie as an extra. All of which are very valid dreams and ones you can push toward in a variety of ways. But sadly, they’re also dreams that people will try and take advantage of you on, and that brings us to Guardians Of the Galaxy.

Why is that? Because James Gunn himself, the director of the trilogy and the man who made the GOTG so dang popular, went onto Twitter to call out a scam that is going on in which an “agency” is charging people a certain fee in exchange for getting them opportunities to be in Vol.3 of the movie series. As you can see in the tweet above, not only does James Gunn bash this, but he reminds people that filming wrapped up last month.

When the “agency” in question posted later on about things, James went back at them and called them out once again for their scam. This is sadly something that is common in the industry, as all sorts of scams like it exist, and you must be careful so that you don’t fall for it. Thankfully, Gunn was made aware of it and was able to call it out.

On the more positive side of things, Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol.3 does indeed seem to be on track for its May 5th release date next year. And many fans are happy because they honestly weren’t sure if they were going to get to see this movie at all given the controversies that nearly stopped it from being made. But it’s coming, and we’re all grateful.

