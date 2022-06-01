Darth Vader Actor Was “Surprised” To Be Asked To Return To Star Wars

Fans are very much still talking about the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere that arrived last week on Disney+, and episode three of the series is out right now. So if you haven’t gotten a chance to enjoy that yet, you absolutely should go and do so. Either way though, fans are talking about how much fun it is to see a lot of old faces return, and that includes the return of Darth Vader himself, being played by his prequel actor in Hayden Christensen.

Given that the prequel films weren’t as beloved as originally hoped (but far less divisive than the sequel trilogy for the record), it shouldn’t be too shocking that Hayden himself wasn’t expecting a callback for the Disney+ show:

“It was definitely a surprise. You know, for the longest time, no, I didn’t think I’d be stepping back into this role again,” the Darth Vader said. “But certainly, in the back of my head for a little bit, I was maybe hopeful that one day such an opportunity might present itself.”

That’s something that was mimicked by his co-star of Ewan McGregor, who both noted that they’ve been getting more and more fans coming to them and talking about how they loved the prequels and that they loved the portrayals of the characters by them and so on. And that helped make the Obi-Wan Kenobi experience better for Christensen as a whole:

“This whole project was a surprisingly emotional experience,” Christensen continued. “This is a character that means so much to me, and to other people as well. This is a character that has resonated in our popular culture in a very unique way, so getting to continue my journey with Darth Vader has been so cool.”

With three episodes left, we’re going to see more of Vader before the end, so stay tuned.

Source: HeyUGuys