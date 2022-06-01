Stranger Things Producer Teases Vol 2 of Season 4

Fans were literally chomping at the bit to get back to Hawkins, Indiana to find out what happened to the crew of Stranger Things. As season 4 had been a LONG time coming, and each day made it harder to wait for it to come out. Then, when Season 4 was announced, it was revealed to being split into two “volumes” (a first for the series), with volume two having movie-length runtimes for its two episodes.

According to Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, they’re doing all they can to make sure the split is worth it:

“I’ll just tell you that we are hard at work on volume two. There’s so much being written as far as the runtimes of these episodes, and the hefty runtime of episode nine, in particular,” Levy said. “Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic. Holy sh*t, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Then, there is the fact that Stranger Things will end with its next season, and Levy talked about that too:

“Ending next season is all about finishing strong. We have phenomenal ideas for season five, and we don’t want to stick around past the point where we see our path with clarity and confidence. So, season five will no doubt be epic,” the filmmaker said. “It will be bittersweet for us to shoot and very bittersweet for audiences to watch. But hopefully, it’s also deeply satisfying because as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there’s few feelings as crummy as an unsatisfying ending — and there’s no chance in hell that we are going to give our passionate, loyal fans anything less than a deeply satisfying close in the final chapter.”

That’s all fans can ask for, right?

Source: THR