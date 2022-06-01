Superman & Lois Star Talks “Breakup” In Last Night’s Episode

Superman & Lois returned to the CW last night, and many major events happened, not t he least of which was the fallout of Clark Kent telling Lana Lang (his oldest friend) that he was actually her friend Superman. And as you might have guessed, it didn’t exactly go over smoothly.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, who plays Lana, talked about the many things that happened in that emotional scene and how Lana responded to Clark’s revelation:

“It was heartbreaking,” Chriqui told TVLine. “It’s such a fine line. The thing that we’re always so careful about is that all of the relationships are very respectful. We’re adults now. But this is a moment where she’s finally getting answers to all these question marks from her past, so she can’t help but to ask. She’s going to put everything on the line. She’s so overwhelmed, so shocked, so bombarded. Every question she’s ever had just comes out.”

The other major thing that came up was that Lana said she needed a “clean break” from the whole thing. That “break” being one from the Kent family as a whole. This shocked many fans, and even Lana’s actress was a bit shaken by it.

“it did feel like a breakup,” Chriqui said. “In a lot of ways, it was a breakup. It’s a temporary time-out. Lana just became the mayor and preached about transparency, and these secrets are so enormous. All of this is complicating her complicated life even more. She has to look out for her family, and she can’t be the liar. That’s where she gets really stuck in her boots. She can’t be the liar every single time they’re together.”

How this will all play out is exactly what fans want to know, and thankfully, it appears the last few episodes of the season will happen without any further breaks.

Source: TV Line