New Xbox Update Lets You View Secret Achievements

Achievement hunters are bound to be happy about this one. This month, as part of June’s Xbox system update for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, players will finally have a way to reveal those pesky secret achievements they’ve been trying to unlock in their gaming sessions. It means that players can stop googling those hidden achievements that have prevented them from completing all of the possible awards and simply check them out via their Xbox Guide. The latest update also includes improvements for discovering updates for games on your Xbox console.

In order to take advantage of this new feature, which many players have been calling for since, well, forever, players can view secret achievements in a couple of different ways. Firstly, you can open the Guide whilst playing your chosen game, scroll across to the Achievements tab and then manually select the hidden ‘Secret Achievement’, which will then reveal its name, Gamerscore value and description. You can then re-hide it by selecting it again, if you want to, although by that point the cat will be out of the bag anyway. Either way, it’s always nice to have options.

Another way to view hidden achievements is to reveal them in the apps used to track achievements across your Xbox platforms, for example, the Xbox PC app, Windows Game Bar on PC or in the Xbox app for iOS and Android devices.

Needless to say, secret achievements are often put in place to avoid revealing game spoilers, so players should obviously use this new function with caution, especially when playing a new game for the first time. However, for those who have been searching for a tricky hidden achievement in a particular game for ages, this latest update will be the answer to your prayers. that is if you haven’t resorted to Google by now.

