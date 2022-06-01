DONTNOD Announced Rebrand To DON’T NOD And Teases Six New Games

The studio behind hit titles such as Life Is Strange and Vampyr has announced a rebrand in time for its fourteenth anniversary celebration. DONTNOD Entertainment is now DON’T NOD, and the studio has also unveiled a new logo and visual overhaul to complete the transformation. The news comes off the back of an earlier teaser in the week from the developers, which many fans thought would be the announcement of a new game.

However, while the rebranding news may not pack quite the same punch as the reveal of a new game might have done, there are some interesting developments going on at DON’T NOD that have been shared with fans. In a tweet shared yesterday, the studio teased what looks like six new games in the form of a short video clip. Check it out below.

DON'T NOD turns 14, so we thought it was time for a fresh look! We have a new logo, website, and way to spell our name to better reflect who we are. To showcase the logo, we made a reel that you might wanna watch!



If you want to know more, read the news: https://t.co/oDV7O7jqAk pic.twitter.com/zcjio3C27R — DON'T NOD (@DONTNOD_Ent) May 31, 2022

The new games were also confirmed to be in the works over on DON’T NOD’s website, which explains that between the company’s studios in France and also Montreal, “Dontnodians are all working in several human-sized teams and on six exciting upcoming internal projects”. It’s also revealed that the studios are expanding into game publishing, helping other developers to release their projects alongside the work they’re doing on their own new titles.

In an update shared on the studio’s website, Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON’T NOD shared enthusiasm for the rebrand.

I am very proud of the journey that DON’T NOD has been on over the past 14 years. The company has evolved in many ways with a strong will to lead the way in creating and curating meaningful entertainment, through original and relatable stories, which empower our talents and players to inspire change, however small. This new brand’s visual overhaul will help us convey our core identity. Oskar Guilbert, CEO, DON’T NOD

We’ll have to wait and see how exactly these six new games turn out, but it’s certainly the season for changes in the world of gaming. This month in particular will see a range of new games announced as part of an epic summer of showcase events. Hopefully, we’ll see some new titles from DON’T NOD pop up at one of them.

