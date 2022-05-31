Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s massive Star Wars hit Jedi: Fallen Order. The soulslike take on the Star Wars universe was so successful that it changed EA’s whole strategy towards big-budget single-player titles. Rumors of the sequel have been circling for months now. EA took the opportunity to announce the sequel as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022. The announcement was made with a trailer for the new title that sets the scene for the new game. Check out the announcement trailer here. Along with the announcement, players have a whole load of new questions. Including what is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

What is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

This game is the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game is being developed by Respawn Entertainment and is due to launch in 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released in November 2019 and follows Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan who is now o the run. The game takes place five years after the movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, where the Galactic Empire plans to hunt down every last Jedi. The sequel will take place an additional five years in the future and once again follow Cal Kestis.

The game will be available exclusively on next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and PC.