Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Most-Watched Opening By Disney+ Series

Thank you to the best fans in the galaxy for making #ObiWanKenobi the most-watched @DisneyPlus Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/enb72jo4kh — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 31, 2022

There were MANY people who were pumped to be getting Obi-Wan Kenobi as a limited series on Disney+. If for no other reason than they were happy to see Ewan McGregor against as Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, and being told a tale that would combine episodes 3 &4 even more than Rebels and other books. But the question was always going to be…just how many people are going to show up to watch it? Well, the answer to that is…a lot, a whole lost in fact.

Because on Twitter, the official Obi-Wan Kenobi accounted noted that this is the “biggest opening weekend” for a Disney+ original. That may not mean much, but the metric was measured by hours watched during the opening weekend, so that helps add a bit more weight to things. Though it should be noted that unlike other Disney+ originals across Star Wars and Marvel, this show dropped two episodes at once, thus making the premiere “bigger” in many ways. But still, people had to watch it, and they clearly did.

How things continue in terms of the remaining four episodes remains to be seen, but many are hopeful, especially after the positive critical and fan-reaction to things. Though there have been some Sith-style trolls trying to ruin things…

Regardless of those fools though, the show seems to be off to a great start, and many are indeed wondering how things are going to end. Because there are a lot of fan theories out there, but apparently, a vast majority of them are wrong, so that makes for some interesting things to speculate about.

And with this success, it’ll help spur more excitement for future Star Wars series like Andor, Ashoka, and so on.

So may the force be with you Obi-Wan, we have a feeling you’re going to need it for the trials ahead!

Source: Twitter