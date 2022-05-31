Microsoft Reveals Games with Gold for June 2022

Microsoft has revealed the Games with Gold titles for the month of June. Check out the titles down below:

Aven Colony ($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30

($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30 Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition ($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15

($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 Super Meat Boy ($14.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15

($14.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15 Raskulls ($9.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30

Revealed on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft has revealed that Xbox Gold subscription users will be able to download a total of four titles of $84.96 in value. Splitting between Xbox 360 titles and Xbox Series X titles, the month of June games offer players a great variety between different genres and play styles. As per usual when it comes to Games With Gold releases, Microsoft strategically releases titles throughout the month to ensure members remain engaged throughout the entirety of the month, so be sure to note the release dates of each title.

In related news, Microsoft has also revealed a batch of new titles heading to Xbox Game Pass in the month of June. Headlined by Assassins Creed Odyssey and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, members can expect a brand new lineup of titles to dive into for the month of June. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey becoming a Game Pass title comes in perfect timing, as Ubisoft has revealed today that the 2017 entry will be getting a PS5/ Series X 60 fps upgrade.

Expect Sony to announce the PlayStation Plus titles for the month of June, after a series of leaks suggest an official announcement is imminent.

