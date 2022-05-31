EA’s F1 22 Releases New Features Gameplay Trailer, Launches July for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

EA Sports have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming circuit racing title, F1 22. The new trailer showcases the new features in the game but also gives players a good look at how the game is going to play. Judging from the trailer, players will be thrown into an immersive experience with real-time pit stops, car handling changes, and even an awesome new character creation mode.

Check out the new F1 22 features trailer down below:

The new era awaits with overhauled physics and handling engines. Plus, get immersed in the thrill of Formula 1® with VR on PC for the first time. Take on Pirelli Hot Laps in iconic supercars and experience F1® Life – your new social hub for your collection of supercars, fashion, items, and accessories.

Unlike other racing games, this won’t allow racers to explore a vast open-world but instead focuses on circuit racing. These supercars will require extreme detail when racing and if you are skilled enough you can take the number one spot. The features trailer showcases a good amount of minor details for the game as well. We saw that players will be introduced to a career-like mode, and there’s also a 2 player split-screen option. EA Sports seem to be going all out with this title, so if you like racing games, I would put this on my radar.

F1 22 is set to release for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on July 1st. Are you excited about the upcoming racing game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source