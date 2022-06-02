Stranger Things Is Getting Ready To Cross The Finish Line

After a three-year-long wait, CNN’s Stranger Things finally got a fourth season, which sent the internet into an excited panic since so many fans have been waiting for this day. Right now we have just received part 1 of season 4, part 2 will be released July 1st. Stranger Things has already been renewed for its fifth season, but unfortunately, it will be the show’s last.

The fourth season contains nine super-sized episodes with more drawn-out endings leading up to what’s happening. Unfortunately, it is now time to wait once again as we wait for the second part to release in July. In February 2022, The Duffer Brothers showed in a public letter revealed that Season 4 of the show turned out to be their most ambitious. The following is what was written: “with nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shot, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Strange Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the more rewarding one. Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.”

Stranger Things creators have confirmed the fifth season back in February, and it’ll be the end of the franchise…at least if we don’t get any spin-off series.

The Duffer Brothers wrote: “seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but as you’ll see for yourself, we are now hurtling to our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season, season 5 will be the last.”

We don’t know for sure when season 5 will be released, especially after waiting 2 years for season 4. As far as we can tell, it also doesn’t look like production has started yet, but hopefully, that’ll change soon. Season 4 wrapped up filming around September 2021, then the series season was released in the last week of May 2022, which is around eight months later. Depending on when season five production starts and when it finishes, we can hope for a 2023 release…fingers crossed it doesn’t take years again.

What We Know About Stranger Things Season 5 So Far

We don’t know much about the final season of Stranger Things, except it already has been planned out. We can hope to see all our favorite characters return, as we assume they will all remain alive. Believing that, here’s who will be returning, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Noah Schnapp as Will, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Sadie Sink as Max, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Joe Keery as Steve, Priah Ferguson as Erica, Winona Ryder as Joyce, and many more.

