Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed Gets Release Date Trailer

Just the news people were waiting for, the return of everyone’s favourite alien (no, Abe came back a couple of years ago now), it’s the return of Crypto in Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. He caused havoc once (well, twice actually) and he’s making a return in this next-gen remaster that will be getting released on the 30th of August – now that’s a date that will come around before you know it.

THQ has promised fans everywhere that this will be a faithful remake of the 2006 game and filled with “five huge open-world areas” for you to explore… and destroy things obviously. These areas are Bay City, Albion, Takoshima, Tunguska, and last but not least, the Moon is even a map – you know, with it being a space game and all.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed will be set in the swinging 60s, and players will have to deal with more than just a handful of hippies that swamp the area because on this quest for glory you will need to fight the KGB as well – these vast maps have a lot of obstacles in the way of your objectives. You can watch the trailer for the game below.

THQ has also revealed that the way you can unlock new skills is by abducting humans in certain numbers. Now, these new skills haven’t been revealed yet, but they are sure to be useful and incredibly fun. In addition to this news though, an official standalone multiplayer DLC has been leaked for the series called Clone Carnage. In this DLC, players will be able to create havoc online with their buddies, that’s another one not to be missed.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed is now available for digital pre-order on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The standard editions will be $39.99, the Dressed to Skill edition will be $54.99, and those of you who choose to pre-order it will get the Clone Carnage DLC free with the purchase.

