First Teaser Trailer for Sonic Frontiers Showcases a Beautiful New World

In collaboration with IGN First, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Sonic Frontiers has been released. Check it out down below:

“Enjoy this small preview of Sonic Frontiers, and tune into IGN all June long as Sonic Frontiers will be the IGN First cover story. Look forward to seeing everything from world-exclusive gameplay reveals to the first-ever hands-on impressions, to interviews with the game’s creators and more!”

The teaser trailer, clocking in just over 30 seconds in length, does a phenomenal job at teasing the first look at the highly anticipated Sonic Frontiers. The trailer begins with a soft piano over a number of different scenarios Sonic the Hedgehog will be placed in the upcoming title. In typical fashion, players will be collecting rings in the stunning open world, while fighting off evil robotic forces. The teaser previews a bit of the gameplay and there’s not much to say besides it is looking very promising. The first look at the world seems like a unique, creative approach and huge in space, so players will definitely have fun running through different environments. Those excited about the upcoming title will be happy to hear that more information about the game will be happening in the month of June as Sonic Frontiers is IGN’S First cover story in June.

“Our IGN First – featuring a month of content about Sonic Frontiers – will begin tomorrow, June 1 at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern / 5pm UK.”

Stay tuned right here at Gameranx for the latest information released about the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. What are your thoughts on this title? Let us know in the comments below.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to release in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Source