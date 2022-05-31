Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Receives New Character Trailer Showcasing Jonathan Joestar

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the latest upcoming fighting title from Bandai Namco which focuses on the hit anime — Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Today, the developers released a new trailer for the game, which focuses on Jonathan Joestar.

Fans of the franchise will be happy to see the game coming along nicely as the graphics, gameplay, and characters all look amazing in action. The new character trailer showcases Jonathan Joestar’s move sets which fans of the show should recognize. The fighting title is set to release on all platforms later this year so keep your eyes peeled for new trailers, gameplay demos, and everything else in between as Bandai Namco will up the promotion soon.

Check out the brand new character trailer down below:

For those who think chivalry doesn’t exist, have you seen Jonathan Joestar? The original Joestar that started it all is prepared to fight for what’s right with heart and hamon in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 1st, 2022. Are you excited fr the upcoming fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

