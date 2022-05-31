Mecha Strike Commander Joins Fortnite This June, New Fortnite Crew Benefits Detailed

Epic Games took to their blog to announce the arrival of Mecha Strike Commander to the free-to-play battle royale title, Fortnite. The character addition is part of Epic Games’ new Fortnite Crew system. This is where players sign up for a monthly subscription and will unlock certain skins, have unique benefits, and gain access to the battle pass.

Junes Fortnite Crew skin will also feature some awesome new back bling, wraps for your weapons, and V-Bucks. The new subscription-based model is a decent idea to implement especially for those who play the shooter quite often. The monthly cost for Fortnite Crew is $11.99 and will charge you monthly. Epic Games also detailed some other benefits crew members to gain access to, which have been detailed down below:

CHAPTER 3 SEASON 2 & CHAPTER 3 SEASON 3 BATTLE PASSES

One component of Fortnite Crew is instant access to the current Season’s Battle Pass. This means that active subscribers during the present Chapter 3 Season 2 automatically get its Battle Pass. If you had already bought the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass before subscribing during the Season, a one-time 950 V-Bucks return will be applied to your account.

Active Fortnite Crew subscribers receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month! These V-Bucks are received on the day of subscribers’ billing date*. Signed up on May 31, 2022? You’ll be granted 1,000 V-Bucks upon sign-up, then while subscribed, 1,000 V-Bucks on June 30, 2022, on July 31, 2022 (or July 30, 2022, depending on the platform), and so on.

Fortnite has been adding cool characters to its ever-growing roster of playable skins for a long time, but Epic Games recently brought over one of the cooler ones. In celebration of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney+ series, the developers managed to bring over the iconic Star Wars character to Fortnite, with his own bang bling, ax, and more! Check out our full article detailing Obi Wan’s arrival to Fortnite right here!

Fortnite is currently available to download across all platforms for free. How do you feel about Fortnite Crew? Thinking about signing up? Let us know in the comments below!

Source