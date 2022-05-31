GTA V Radio Stations Are The Most Immersive Part of the Game

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most recognizable names in the history of gaming, one of the best games of the 21st century, but the GTA V radio stations are the forgotten gem of this much-beloved game. You might think that the plethora of interesting and quirky characters that the game has, or the incredible missions, among many other things, are the game’s biggest selling point. Well, that might be true, but the music, well… that is just on another level of immersion.

This magnificent open-world game owes a lot to its varied selection of radio stations, and even though the missions are superb, blowing up police helicopters is fantastically evil too, but how about just driving around – possibly in the dark – listening to your favourite radio station repeatedly – it doesn’t really get much more immersive than that.

But it’s not just GTA V because the older games also had a certain musical magic to them as well. Vice City and San Andreas were two games in the series that had such an array of musical talent included in them. However, we are here to talk about the GTA V radio stations, and boy is there some epic ones to choose from. And bearing in mind, you have to change station depending on what area you are driving in – that’s just an unwritten rule.

Rebel Radio is an iconic radio station, albeit a small one with only 17 songs; with songs from the likes of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings, you’ll be line dancing your way into the sunset before you know it. Or how about Los Santos Rock Radio, exploring the songs of Elton John, Pat Benatar, and Queen, a true selection of rock icons that you can cruise around the city too. West Coast Classics is an undoubted classic too, including Hip Hop greats such as Ice Cube and Tupac, making you feel like an absolute G – you know you do. But maybe the best and most immersive radio station of the lot is the brilliant FlyLo Fm, with a myriad of wonderfully eclectic electronic music hosted by real-life producer Flying Lotus. The selection of tracks will send you to space and back on those long drives through those starry nights.

Whichever is your favourite – because you’re sure to have one, that’s a given – embrace it for real next time you go on a casual drive across that open-world experience, it might just be the best thing you do in this game.

