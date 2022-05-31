Oscar Isaac Talks Origins Of Steven Grant Voice in Moon Knight

To say that there was a lot going on in Moon Knight would be a bit of an understatement. Because truly there was a TON going on in there from nearly start to finish. But from almost the get go, there was one thing that people were talking about. No, not the actual costume of the hero/anti-hero. But rather, the voice of one of its characters: Steven Grant.

The reason this stood out for fans was because it just…sounded so different. Some felt it was odd, some found it annoying, but no one can deny that it did work for the character as it helped make Steven Grant a “weaker” character by most appearances. But how did it come to be? The answer is Oscar Isaac, who decided to take the different personas of Marc Spector/Steven Grant to further extremes to differentiate them more while he was portraying them:

“I got sent some scripts of the early episodes and saw that the story had been transplanted from New York to London, but the characters were still written as American,” Isaac said. “That got me thinking, ‘Was there space there to create a character that would be a good foil from like a mercenary or tough hero?'”

As for the voice of Grant…

“I thought ‘Well, since it’s being set in London, what if Steven’s English?'” the actor added. “And then I started coming up with this character around the house and doing it for my kids. My oldest son just really started falling in love with Steven and he would laugh a lot. That made me feel like maybe there’s something here.”

And indeed there was something there, and it played well enough to be praised in Moon Knight, especially when Isaac got to be “both parts of screen at once”. So sometimes…you just need to swing for the fences.

Source: ComicBook.com