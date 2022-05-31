Superman & Lois Star Talks Fallout From Cliffhanger

While the overall Arrowverse isn’t what it used to be due to all the cancelations that have been going on, one show has indeed been thriving, and that would be Superman & Lois. This recent incarnation of the Man of Steel has wowed many with its mature storylines (most of them at least), new spin on Superman in live-action (with him actually being a parent of two teenage boys) and more. The only downside is that this current season has been marred by LONG breaks between sets of episodes.

The current break though is set to end tonight, and will deal with the fallout of the cliffhanger that had MANY people talking. In this case, after a lot of struggles, Clark Kent finally revealed that he was Superman to Lana Lang/Cushing, played by Emmanuelle Chriqui. It was a big moment for various reasons, and according to Chriqui, it’s “going to forever change the dynamic between everybody.”

“When I read the script, I was like, ‘No way. No. Way. Is this seriously happening right now?'” she said. “It was a magical moment to film, the way we did it at sunset in the middle of this long road. It felt like a special moment when we were filming it, and it seems like that translated and was a good payoff for the audience.”

She also talked about how fun it’s been to do the “opposite version” of her from Bizarro World:

“It’s so fun and different,” Chriqui said. “Lana Lang is so the do-gooder and Lana-Rho is the complete opposite, so it’ll be interesting to see where they take that. Adam Rayner and I were talking about how funny it is that Tal-Rho in the ‘real world’ has no idea that Lana is his wife in the Bizarro World.”

So as you can see, there’s a lot that’s going to be going on in this upcoming set of final episodes. But as for how it’ll all play out…you’ll just have to watch and see for yourself.

Source: TV Line