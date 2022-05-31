New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Drops Tomorrow

The Pokémon Company has announced that a new trailer for the upcoming games Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will premiere on June 1st.

The new generation of Pokemon was announced earlier this year and fans were treated to a first look at the starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

🚨 New #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 6/1 for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/CHyBhxY1JT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 31, 2022

Savvy fans were quick to point out that based on the teasers we’ve been given thus far, the new region appears to be inspired by Spain. It’s an open secret in Pokemon that many of the game’s regions are based on real life locales. (Gen 1’s Kanto is an obvious one, but did you know Galar is just mainland Britain turned upside down?)

It’s been a busy time for the franchise, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus bringing the franchise to the open-world RPG genre, complete with sweeping story that fleshes out more of the lore and history of the Pokemon world. The game also showed us that Pokemon stories can be told using more of the Switch’s resources than generation 8 led us to believe.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield saw the popular series finally come to a larger console than the typical handheld. While those games were criticized for their graphics, it seems the series is finally leaning into the potential of the Nintendo Switch hardware and testing its limits a little more.

After what we got to see with Arceus, things are looking up for the Pokemon franchise and with what we’ve already been able to see, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet might just be what fans were hoping for from Gen 8.

Source