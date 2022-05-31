Apex Legends Mobile Generated Nearly $5 Million In Its First Week Globally

Respawn's Apex Legends Mobile managed to generate nearly 5 Million in sales during its first week of release.

The Mobile version of Apex Legends has nearly hit the $5 million mark in sales during its first week of release. The game is similar to its PC and console big brother, but with a few nifty additions. It’s free to download but contains cosmetics and a battle pass which generate money.

According to data from Sensor Tower Apex Legends Mobile launched globally on May 17 and was the No.1 iPhone game by downloads in 60 countries on the day of release. When it comes to the region, the US saw the most installs during the title’s debut week, followed by India and Brazil.

The US also topped other countries in spending, generating $2.1 million, 44% of the total revenue. Japan ranked second and Thailand third.

In comparison to other Mobile Battle Royale shooters, PUBG Mobile generated only $600 Million during it’s first week of monetization. Call of Duty: Mobile on the other hand generated a staggering $14.8 million.

While that may sound like a lot of money, Battle Royale didn’t even manage to break the top three subgenres in mobile gaming. As it stands the top three mobile gaming genres are: puzzle, casino, and strategy which picked up $5.1 billion, $4.8 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively.

