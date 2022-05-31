Maglam Lord is Available on PC

The quirky JRPG Maglam Lord is finally available on PC after enjoying a few months of console exclusivity. Players can now get their hands on the game through Steam.

Players take on the role of a demon lord whose species is going extinct! Find love and adventure and save the demons from extinction. Maglam Lord features multiple romantic partners and a magical crafting system.

Maglam Lord features a unique combat system where players encounter enemies in an overworld, only instead of typical JRPG battles you’re thrown into a side-scrolling beat’em up fight. This allows skill to compensate for grinding.

You can read a rundown of the game from Steam here.

MAGLAM LORD is a vibrant action JRPG straight from the depths of hell!

Boasting exploration, real-time combat, weapon crafting and relationship building.

MAGLAM LORD is an unexpected combination that truly has no equal. -Create your own weapons and fight!

Simple and refreshing hack and slash action-RPG!!

Experience the high speed action battle by simple game play!

Defeat the furious monsters and collect materials to create your own new weapons! -It’s not just decorating the weapons!

Coordinate battles by decorating your weapons with premium effects!!

You can arrange the battles as you wish by decorating the weapons you made!

When decorating your weapons, not only the battles become more advantageous, but also the attack effect!! -Great struggle for adventure and “marriage”!?

Enjoy the terrifying but exciting royal story filled with character drama and cute love!!

The main character wakes up in bed and realizes that he/she suddenly became one of the endangered species.

So the key factor in preventing extinction is――”MARRIAGE”!? Enjoy the story of adventure and marriage with the many attractive and loving characters! Steam

Maglam Lord is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Source