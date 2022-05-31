Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered Announced By Square Enix

Square Enix has made a bit of a surprise announcement this morning, with the reveal of a remaster of the beloved PlayStation 2-era JRPG Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and on PC via Steam at some point this winter. This new version of Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song comes 17 years after the title’s debut on the PlayStation 2, and it’s safe to say that fans of the PS2 game are rather excited to see today’s news.

The instruments change, but 30 years later the melody remains the same.



Announcing Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, coming this winter. pic.twitter.com/Y6D48xDK9O — SaGa Series (@SaGaGame) May 31, 2022

Fans of the original Romancing SaGa adventure will remember the classic game’s success from the PS2 back in 2005, and it seems from the reaction of much of the community that the announcement of a remastered version of the game is something they’re pretty hyped about. The announcement of Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered came alongside a new reveal trailer, which you can check out right here.

According to a new blog post on today’s announcement over on the Square Enix website, Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered will be fully updated for modern consoles and PCs with a variety of new features, including HD graphics, refined gameplay, and additional, brand new game content. While remaining true to the core of the original game, it’s been explained that the remastered edition will also apparently bring some extra quality of life features that will make the original game’s ‘Glimmer’ and ‘Combo’ systems work more seamlessly on modern platforms. The title’s signature non-linear gameplay will also return, alongside new elements that are yet to be disclosed.

While no specific release date has been provided, fans can expect to see Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered release towards the latter part of this year. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for more news on a release date nearer the time.

