PS+ Lineup For June Now Confirmed By Reliable Source

The selection of games that will be available as parts of June’s PS+ lineup has now been confirmed by the most consistent source of leaks. As reported yesterday, the Spanish website Areajugones suggested that the three games to feature in June’s PS+ roster would be God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

While the information yesterday was considered highly likely to be true, the most reputable source of leaks on the PS+ lineup, Dealabs member billbil-kun had stayed silent, instead saying that they wouldn’t share their knowledge of the lineup until the very end of this month. It seems they were right, as today they’ve revealed over on the Dealabs website that the games set to appear on June 7th will in fact be God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

These games will be up for grabs for PS+ members from June 7th until July 5th, and in particular will give those who’ve never had the chance to experience the epic adventure of God of War a taste of the hype that looks like it’s starting to build for its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. PS4 players will benefit from this the most, as God of War is already available for PS5 owners to play as part of the existing PS Plus Collection.

With rumours circulating that we could see the sequel to God of War appearing around the end of September, it seems that the inclusion of God of War in June’s PS+ lineup could be one way of building the excitement ahead of an announcement about God of War: Ragnarok.

This news comes as Sony continues to revamp its new subscription service across the world and ahead of a surprise upcoming State of Play showcase that’s pencilled in for this Thursday, June 2nd. Some fans are wondering if this is when we may see an announcement about the development or potential release date for God of War: Ragnarok, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case on Thursday.

