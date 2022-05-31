The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer Shows Palpatine’s Return

The Bad Batch came out last year as a sequel to the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars which aired on Cartoon Network. The new series brings back the charming 3D animation and spacefaring action the original is remembered for.

The series follows the titular “Bad Batch”, a group of clones with genetic mutations that makes them uniquely suited to missions other clones might be too strict or unqualified for. Their differences turn them into a team that complements each other and can take on tasks with more nuance than typical clones.

Unlike most of the clones in the wake of Order 66, the Bad Batch (well, most of them) are seemingly immune to its call. Order 66 is the famous contingency which allowed Sheev Palpatine to command the clones to kill the Jedi, exposing them as sleeper agents for the Imperial takeover.

The group is quickly outed and are made outlaws of the Empire due to their unwillingness to assist in the atrocities of the new government. Since then, they’ve become a band of mercenaries, traveling the galaxy and trying to get by while doing good along the way.

The new season will bring the Bad Batch in further conflict with their would-be handler, the Emperor himself. We also got to see a clip of a young Wookie Jedi, leaving some fans to think that the character Gungi from The Clone Wars could be returning.

You can find the new trailer here.

The second season of The Bad Batch is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in the Fall of this year.

